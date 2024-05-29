1st ‘Walgreens En Tu Comunidad’ health fair slated for June 8

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The event will offer health services, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Walgreens will host its first community health fair at its Montehiedra store in San Juan on June 8, to offer health-related education, screenings and vaccinations, the retailer announced.

Services at the “Walgreens en tu Comunidad” health fair will include blood pressure screenings, which are significant given that more than 40% of people in Puerto Rico surveyed have been told they have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

In addition to health and wellness services, the event includes entertainment, special local and national guests, and a variety of family-friendly activities and giveaways.

Available screenings, tests and services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and include:

Health education : The American Heart Association will provide CPR hands-only demonstrations and heart health education. Centros Sor Isolina Ferré will offer information on their services for children with special needs.

: The American Heart Association will provide CPR hands-only demonstrations and heart health education. Centros Sor Isolina Ferré will offer information on their services for children with special needs. HIV testing : Free HIV tests will be administered by the Puerto Rico Department of Health.

: Free HIV tests will be administered by the Puerto Rico Department of Health. Hypertension : Free blood pressure screenings will be conducted by Walgreens pharmacists.

: Free blood pressure screenings will be conducted by Walgreens pharmacists. Immunizations : Routine vaccinations, including shingles, pneumococcal, hepatitis A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human papillomavirus infection (HPV) and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), will be administered by Walgreens pharmacists.

: Routine vaccinations, including shingles, pneumococcal, hepatitis A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human papillomavirus infection (HPV) and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), will be administered by Walgreens pharmacists. Prenatal care and maternal health : Vitamin Angels will provide expectant mothers with free prenatal vitamins and nutrition education.

: Vitamin Angels will provide expectant mothers with free prenatal vitamins and nutrition education. Walgreens beauty and wellness consultants: Onsite services will include education and guidance on the latest innovations and trends from beauty brands like La Roche-Posay.