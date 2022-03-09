2 Puerto Rico-based entities get JetBlue Foundation grants

The EcoExploratorio will use the funding for its "In the Clouds" program.

The InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico and the EcoExploratorio have been selected among 10 organizations that will receive grants from the JetBlue Foundation, to pursue their aviation and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education programs.

In a release, the airline confirmed that the grants were awarded to the organizations “to support and advance their education and mentorship programs, furthering the Foundation’s mission of increased advocacy for inclusion, gender and racial parity within STEM and aviation.”

“The JetBlue Foundation truly believes in these organizations and wants to support them as long-term partners. Early in the pandemic, we saw the need for additional support from existing partners, and in 2021 introduced several new programs and initiatives to help. With new programs like virtual programming, technology resources, mentorships, and rapid-response grants, we were able to ensure that our previous grantees could keep their doors open throughout the pandemic to support future aviators,” said Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation.

The Inter American University of Puerto Rico was selected for having the only School of Aeronautics in the Caribbean at its Bayamón Campus to offer bachelor’s degrees in different areas of airway sciences, such as aircraft systems management (professional pilot) and aviation sciences management.

The JetBlue Foundation grant — whose amount was undisclosed — will be used to develop new educational training programs and courses.

Meanwhile, the EcoExploratorio — an independent science and technology education initiative in Puerto Rico that seeks to foster curiosity into a growing love and respect for science and builds resilience through STEM education — got a $25,000 grant to allow for more programming and opportunities in STEM education, the JetBlue Foundation said.

Jenny M. Guevara, executive director of EcoExploratorio Inc., said the funding will be used for a program called “In the Clouds.”

“The program will be a hands-on science experience for young students living in communities where access to informal science education and resources are limited,” she said.

“The educational program will provide students with opportunities to engage in hands-on activities and research-based learning experiences that will significantly impact students’ lives and enthusiasm for STEM and related careers, as well as future success in the industry. aeronautics and aerospace,” said Guevara.

The executive added that, “at the EcoExploratorio we have a firm commitment to promote and improve scientific and technological knowledge in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and the Latin American region. We recognize that the meteorological and aeronautical aerospace industry in Puerto Rico must work together to promote the participation and education of women in this field of science.”