2 tenants moving into former Kmart location at Outlets at Montehiedra

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Urology Hub will be the largest and most advanced center for urological treatments and procedures in the Caribbean.

Urban Edge Properties, owners of The Outlets at Montehiedra, announced that it has signed a lease with Urology Hub, a medical office that will join Ralph’s Supermarket and Warehouse to occupy the 80,000 square feet that was once a Kmart store at the mall.

These tenants are expected to create 325 new jobs in support of the local economy and will “bring essential grocery and medical services to an underserved metro area,” Urban Edge Properties confirmed.

“These new tenants are two terrific resources for the local community and will repurpose this vacant space in a positive way,” said Paul Schiffer, senior vice president for Urban Edge.

“Ralph’s will bring high-quality products to the area while Urology Hub will respond to local demand for well-respected doctors and medical services,” he said.

Urology Hub will be the largest and most advanced center for urological treatments and procedures in the Caribbean. Ralph’s will be the only full-service grocer in the area and is slated to open in 2024.

Additionally, Nautica has signed a lease for a 3,000 square-foot factory outlet store at the center. This will be Nautica’s third store on the island and “has proven to be a very popular brand for local and visiting shoppers,” Urban Edge Properties stated.

Currently, a new pad site is also under construction adjacent to the main center, where a 10,305 square-foot Walgreens and a 3,695 square-foot Global Mattress store will open later this summer in a single building.

On the same parcel, Arby’s is constructing a 2,400 square-foot standalone restaurant with drive-thru service.