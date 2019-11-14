20 nonprofits split $225K donation from foundations

November 14, 2019 142

The “Mano Amiga” program run by the Plaza Las Américas Foundation and the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation recently held the 7th grant cycle, disbursing some $225,000 among 20 nonprofits that will directly benefit some 6,000 people.

The Plaza Las Américas Foundation granted donations to 15 organizations, to which it contributed more than $171,000 and which will impact more than 2,840 people. For its part, the Plaza Del Caribe Foundation supported five entities with a total of $52,800 in donations that will benefit 3,050 people in the south and southwest regions of Puerto Rico.

The nonprofits chosen for funding were: Universidad de Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus; Escape; Coro de Niños de Ponce; Banda de Guayanilla; Centro de Envejecientes Avenida Hostos; Asesores Financieros; Mauro Inc.; Universidad Ana G. Méndez, Gurabo campus; Hospital del Niño; Niños de Nueva Esperanza; CODERI; Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo; Multisensory Reading Center; San Jorge Children Foundation; Centro para la Renovación Económica, Crecimiento y Excelencia; Fundación Puertorriqueña Síndrome Down; G-8 Grupo de las Comunidades Aledañas al Caño Martín Peña; Caras of the Americas; Programas Makers Club @ c3tec, and Fundación Atención Atención.

“It is you, the community organizations, who best know the needs of the community because you live with them their triumphs and failures, their sorrows and joys and can, better than anyone else, direct the programs that best respond to them,” said Jaime Fonalledas, president of both foundations.

“For us it is a great satisfaction to be able to extend a helping hand so that they can continue their work by creating a better Puerto Rico,” he said. “Since the creation of the program we have benefited 60,000 people and granted more than $1.7 million in aid and we want to continue and go for more.”

The next grant application cycle will run March 1-31, 2020.