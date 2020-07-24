$200M LoopLand Hotel breaks ground in former Roosey Roads Naval Base

July 24, 2020 1035

Construction of the LoopLand Hotel, a $200 million property that will become the first hotel that will open on the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in 2022, was announced Thursday.

The proposal presented by the company behind the project, Brillembourg Group, calls for redeveloping about 750 former military homes on the former base in Ceiba into villas that will be rented either in their entirety, or by rooms. That would represent up to a total of 1,500 rooms on the 50-acre property.

“We made the decision to remodel the units and put them back in all their glory. Part of our philosophy is to be able to have the least impact on nature and rehabilitating these rooms is part of this commitment,” said the Developer, David D. Brillembourg.

“These houses once reestablished will become villas and guest rooms, with solar energy systems for their energy production and water collection to be used in their gardens,” he said.

Developing the Loopland will be done in five phases, with each one generating 140 keys upon completion. The first phase will be ready by mid-2022 and the total project will be completed in a 10-year period and will generate 1,500 direct jobs and 7,500 indirect jobs in its operation, company executives said.

“Beyond a hotel, this is the beginning of a brand focused and designed for millennial families, who more than a destination to vacation, seek a reason for being behind each of their actions,” he said.

“Loopland will be a center for marine adventures, sports, entertainment, relaxation, among others, respecting nature and its surroundings,” Brillembourg said.

Loopland focuses on “being one with nature and as part of its philosophy the pillars that represent the brand have been derived: sustainability, wellness, adventure, innovation, social impact, entrepreneurship and safety,” executives said.

In addition, Loopland will have incubators for both businesses and co-spaces, for the generation of new ideas and leadership, he said.

“As part of its commitment to the environment and sustainability in Loopland, we will work hand in hand with local farmers and small entrepreneurs in the area to offer their guests a gastronomic experience with the freshest products on the island,” Brillembourg said.

As part of its development plan, the Loopland Hotel will establish agreements with other tenants already doing business on the former base, particularly those groups offering eco-friendly services.

For example, the developer is in talks with Para La Naturaleza, to establish tours within the areas of the base that are protected and not available for redevelopment.