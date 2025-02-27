21 Puerto Rican life science startups take part in IndieBio-NY bootcamp

The program connects the island’s biotech innovators with New York’s life sciences ecosystem.

To strengthen Puerto Rico’s life science and STEM startup community and connect it with New York’s biotech and innovation ecosystem, IndieBio NY, part of venture capital firm SOSV NY, hosted an entrepreneurial bootcamp for BioLeap startups.

BioLeap is a Puerto Rican life science and STEM incubation program managed by parallel18 under the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

Empire State Development, New York’s economic development agency, hosted the event through its Life Science Initiative and its collaboration with IndieBio NY.

The two-day bootcamp gave BioLeap entrepreneurs access to industry experts, investors, and New York’s life sciences and innovation community. The IndieBio team also provided a train-the-trainer session for parallel18 “to share their experiences in developing startups and entrepreneurial ecosystems that led them to become the world’s most active life sciences investor,” organizers said.

“This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration and shared vision,” Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo said. “Through this alliance, we are bridging the New York-Puerto Rico Life Science ecosystem, we’re providing our alumni and second cohort with unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry experts and invaluable resources within New York’s thriving life sciences community.”

“This bootcamp is more than just an event — it’s a launchpad for the next generation of innovators, reinforcing Puerto Rico’s role as a rising hub for biosciences and innovation,” she added.

The alliance is part of the New York-Puerto Rico Life Science Exchange, which emerged from a 2023 agreement between the governments of New York and Puerto Rico. It builds on the designation of PRBio Tech Hub, a Science Trust initiative, as one of 31 federally recognized Tech Hubs announced last year by the U.S. government.

“New York’s partnership with Puerto Rico represents a powerful opportunity to advance life science innovation across borders,” said Empire State Development CEO Hope Knight. “This collaboration between IndieBio NY and BioLeap demonstrates our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and creating pathways for groundbreaking scientific discoveries.”

“By connecting Puerto Rico’s emerging talent with New York’s robust biotech ecosystem, we’re not only strengthening both regions economically but also accelerating solutions to global health challenges,” she said.

“Empire State Development is proud to support initiatives that build bridges between diverse innovation hubs and create opportunities for shared growth in the life sciences sector,” Knight added.

Following the bootcamp, IndieBio NY continues to work with the Science Trust to identify opportunities to further strengthen Puerto Rico’s life sciences industry. The collaboration aims to increase the participation of Science Trust-supported startups in the IndieBio NY program.

IndieBio’s visit to Puerto Rico also included a gathering of startups and key biotech industry leaders, reinforcing the shared goal of expanding ties between New York and Puerto Rico to drive life sciences and innovation forward.

“This alliance, which drives economic development through life sciences, represents the future for Puerto Rico,” said Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of Puerto Rico’s Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC, in Spanish).

“I’m proud to witness this beginning. For the DDEC, it is essential to promote collaborations like this, which not only strengthen our innovation ecosystem but also attract investment and foster the island’s growth,” he said.