Type to search

In-Brief

22 Puerto Rican companies join trade mission to Dominican Republic

NIMB Staff May 21, 2025
Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce, during the trade mission to the Dominican Republic.
Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce, during the trade mission to the Dominican Republic.

The businesses will explore export opportunities and investment ties during a three-day mission supported by federal and local agencies.

Twenty-two small and medium-sized businesses from Puerto Rico are in Santo Domingo this week as part of a trade mission organized by Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The goal is to expand export opportunities and promote Puerto Rico as a competitive location for investment, according to the agencies.

“We will be in the Dominican Republic with Puerto Rican business owners who own 22 small and medium-sized businesses, facilitating their meeting with potential buyers to present their products and services and increase their export opportunities,” said DDEC Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard. “Our vision as a government is to foster all types of activities that promote the internationalization of our economic activity, both regionally and globally, and increase exports.”

Ella Woger-Nieves, chief executive officer of Invest Puerto Rico, is also participating to present Puerto Rico’s advantages to potential Dominican investors.

“We want to take our trade relationship with the Dominican Republic to the next level, creating new development opportunities and discussing the advantages of doing business between both countries,” Negrón-Reichard added.

The trade mission, taking place May 20–22, includes business meetings, an investment forum, a business briefing and a panel on government perspectives. The initiative is supported by the federal State Trade and Export Promotion Program.

Leonyl Ortiz, director of PromoExport, said the participating companies represent sectors including manufacturing, food, technology, finance and services.

“Several of them have expressed interest in expanding their operations in the Dominican Republic, including opening offices, seeking distributors or establishing business relationships in specific sectors,” Ortiz said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados and Puerto Rico government officials sign the partnership agreement to fund workforce training in Caguas.
AMSI, Terumo launch $2.28M workforce training program in Caguas
NIMB Staff May 5, 2025
Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres watches a student operate a remote-controlled robot during the opening of the LIFT Learning Lab.
LIFT opens advanced manufacturing Learning Lab in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff May 2, 2025
Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of Puerto Rico’s Economic Development and Commerce Department
DDEC seeks feedback to optimize Single Business Portal
NIMB Staff April 17, 2025
From left: Carmen Vega-Fournier, president of the Economic Development Bank; Nydza Irizarry-Algarín, secretary-designate of the Department of Labor; Norberto Almodóvar, deputy secretary of the Permits Management Office; Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce; and Eric Santiago-Justiniano, executive director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co., meet with members of the press to discuss results of the first three months in office.
DDEC outlines results of 1st 100 days, focusing on reshoring, creating jobs
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 9, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

The budget illustrates that the fiscal responsibility we instilled in previous years puts the Commonwealth in a better position to respond to the changing federal funding landscape. 

 

Like many states, municipalities and territories across the U.S., we may have to revisit the budget with the Governor and Legislature if federal funding levels change.

 

Robert Mujica, executive director, Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

 

Related Stories

Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados and Puerto Rico government officials sign the partnership agreement to fund workforce training in Caguas.
AMSI, Terumo launch $2.28M workforce training program in Caguas
Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres watches a student operate a remote-controlled robot during the opening of the LIFT Learning Lab.
LIFT opens advanced manufacturing Learning Lab in Puerto Rico
Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of Puerto Rico’s Economic Development and Commerce Department
DDEC seeks feedback to optimize Single Business Portal
From left: Carmen Vega-Fournier, president of the Economic Development Bank; Nydza Irizarry-Algarín, secretary-designate of the Department of Labor; Norberto Almodóvar, deputy secretary of the Permits Management Office; Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce; and Eric Santiago-Justiniano, executive director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Co., meet with members of the press to discuss results of the first three months in office.
DDEC outlines results of 1st 100 days, focusing on reshoring, creating jobs
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.