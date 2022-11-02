$23M mixed-age adult housing complex breaks ground in Mayagüez

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Carlos Colón, of WCP Management LLC, Blanca Fernández and Ricardo Vázquez Morales, deputy secretary of Housing.

Developer WCP Management LLC recently broke ground on what will the West House, a $23 million project in Mayagüez for adults 21-and-older, as well as active 55+ adults.

The housing complex will be developed at the existing Cesaní building in the southwestern town, to “offer a quality lifestyle, in which residents will be able to socialize and enjoy various activities, within a natural environment, in the middle of the urban center,” developers said.

West House will consist of 164 one- and two-bedroom apartments, featuring one bathroom, living room, kitchen and dining room. Under the concept of a mixed housing community, the company hopes to expand the supply of housing available in the urban area and promote commercial and office uses in the town.

The renovation will take place within the same footprint as the existing structures with a new redistribution of the current areas.

The complex will have active and passive recreation areas, including a playground, a solid waste management area, recycling and a parking lot with several spaces equipped with electric recharging stations.

It will include a new community center with a gym and passive areas, laundry, green renewable energy technologies, emergency systems, community kitchen, charging station for mobile devices, Wi-fi, and an emergency generator for both towers in case of any atmospheric event that may affect the area.

“At our agency, we’re focused on materializing Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s public policy of transforming communities so that they are safe, affordable, that promote the comprehensive well-being of their residents, while enhancing the needs of the municipalities,” Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez said.

“West House is an extraordinary example of this vision, to be developed under strict design and construction standards, where the emergence of a resilient and intergenerational community, vital to the area, is fostered,” he said.

During the construction and operation phases, it is estimated that around 130 direct jobs and 270 indirect and induced jobs will be generated, said Infrastructure Financing Authority Executive Director Blanca Fernández.

The project should be completed by 2024.