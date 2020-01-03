25+ restaurants to participate in ‘Burger Festival’

January 3, 2020 276

The creators of the Pizza & Beer Fest annual event announced the debut of the “Burger Festival,” a gathering of more than 25 local restaurants that will present their best creations on Jan. 11.

The food fest will take place at the Eco’s Sports Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and with the purchase of a ticket, participants will have access to the variety of sliders for an additional fee, organizers said.

“For the past six years we have been at the forefront with culinary events, and this year we wanted to start with a festival for everyone to enjoy in a family atmosphere and with one of the most versatile and favorite foods of many, hamburgers,” said Jaime Villamil, one of the producers for the Imagenda firm, organizers of the event.

“We will have a wide variety of products, both vegan, and fried hamburgers and the traditional classic combinations that we all know,” he said.

In this festival, the public will have the chance to bestow the “People’s Choice Award” to their favorite hamburgers. Also, a panel composed of celebrities and renowned chefs will choose the favorite of the event among those selected by the public.

Some 1,500 tickets have already been sold in a pre-sale, with some 750 tickets left on the Gustazos platform and on Fangig.