2nd edition of ‘Digital Cleanup Day’ slated for March 20

Puerto Rico will be part of the second edition of the global Digital Cleanup Day, slated to take place March 20.

In the digital world, similar to the environment, there is a huge amount of trash. Unnecessary emails, files, apps, duplicates of photos and videos are all digital waste, according to the organization.

Almost all online activities increase the carbon footprint. In 2009, McAfee published a report saying that it takes the same amount of power to deliver billions of spam emails that 2 million American households use in one day. By 2025, data repositories are estimated to use a fifth of all energy produced, as well as some of the biggest polluters, organizers said.

“In Puerto Rico we want citizens to join this initiative so that they can become aware of the different and real effect that digital cleaning has. Since we’re in this physical distancing due to the situation of the pandemic, we can take advantage of eliminating everything that we do not use in our digital equipment and optimize for a better operation and reduction of energy use and carbon emissions,” said José J. Galarza, the local representative of Let’s Do It World, which organizes the event.

Eliminating digital waste clears storage space on devices, making them faster and saving time. An organized digital workspace also has a positive psychological effect, as “an orderly workplace increases focus.”

Participants may register on the Digital World website and disorganize their devices and delete unnecessary files on April 22.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.