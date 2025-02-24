2nd edition of Emprende Academy for young entrepreneurs launched

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lariana García, project coordinator and professional counselor at Casa Sin Fronteras

Casas Sin Fronteras’ program offers free business workshops in Arecibo.

To support young people ages 17 to 30 in developing business and emotional well-being skills, the nonprofit Casas Sin Fronteras has launched the second edition of its Emprende Academy program.

Over the course of 10 workshops over more than two months, participants will receive guidance from experts in business, mental health and professional counseling to assist them with the necessary tools to establish a business in Puerto Rico.

The program also includes emotional intelligence training through creative art therapies to help attendees manage stress and anxiety that may arise while launching a micro-enterprise.

The first edition of Emprende Academy graduated 20 participants from municipalities including Hatillo, Morovis, Trujillo Alto, Isabela and Bayamón. More than half of them have already launched or are developing their businesses.

Workshops are free of charge and will take place in person on Saturdays from March 1 to May 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the organization’s facilities in Arecibo.

Casas Sin Fronteras hosted an in-person orientation on Feb. 22 and will hold a virtual session on Feb. 25 via Zoom. For more information, visit the organization’s website.