$3.5M BetMGM Sports Book Lounge opens at Casino del Mar

The BetMGM Sports Book Lounge, a $3.5 million electronic sports gambling venue, recently opened at the Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort in Condado, Fahad Ghaffar, co-owner of The Condado Collection, announced.

Esports gambling is a new segment of the entertainment industry in Puerto Rico and has the potential to be an important source of employment and the creation of commercial spaces for entertainment.

“In February 2021 we made an alliance BetMGM, a prestigious sports betting and online gaming company in the United States to develop this new industry in Puerto Rico, which is gaining track across the United States.

“Our new and luxurious BetMGM Sports Book Lounge is a $3.5 million investment and has created 15 new full-time jobs, for a total of 215 employees at Casino del Mar,” said Ghaffar.

“We’re very enthusiastic about this new addition to our casino that will provide our clients with an innovative entertainment experience,” he said. “We continue our commitment of investing in key industries that have been fundamental for the economic growth of Puerto Rico.”

The BetMGM Sports Book Lounge has 12 kiosks where customers can place their direct bets and four stations where they can be assisted by trained personnel to place their bets, it also has the most modern audiovisual technology where it can project multiple sporting events in a space where customers will also be able to eat and drink.

“Casino del Mar also has kiosks available inside the casino, for the convenience of our clients, where they can place bets automatically 24 hours a day,” said Sigfrido De Jesús, Casino del Mar general manager.