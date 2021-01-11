3 Amigos Recruiting looking for landscapers for US mainland jobs

The chosen landscapers will be working eight months stateside for $14 to $25 per hour. (Credit: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)

Personnel recruiting company, 3 Amigos Recruiting, has dozens of positions for Puerto Rican landscapers interested in an employment opportunity in the US mainland, it announced.

Those interested should be available for a virtual interview starting Jan. 13. The interview process will continue in February and March.

The chosen landscapers will be working eight months stateside for $14 to $25 per hour. The assigned salary will vary depending on the type of work, type of license, and the cost of living of the state assigned.

“3 Amigos Recruiting, a company run by lawyers, has the mission of uniting dedicated, honest, and upright workers with employers that allow them to maximize their potential,” the company said.

The selected employees should receive a notification of the job through February and the state they would be living in, which may be Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, Kansas, or Pennsylvania. They will also receive housing, transportation to work, but the employee will have to pay for the trip from Puerto Rico. The selected employees may remain and grow in the company after their contract is up, the company noted.

“Our recruiters are people who have been working in construction and landscaping for years. They know this industry and the needs of the business. This is how we focus on looking for upright and honest people who want to maximize their potential from the hand of our recruiters” said Sarah Wyngaard, immigration lawyer and founder of 3 Amigos Recruiting.

Interested people must have a driver’s or heavy equipment license and be willing to work 40 to 55 hours per week. Additionally, they must complete the online application.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.