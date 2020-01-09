3 major universities outline academic schedules post-earthquakes

January 9, 2020 118

Puerto Rico’s three largest universities announced their plans for upcoming administrative and academic activities, following this week’s earthquakes.

University of Puerto Rico President Jorge Haddock said the Mayagüez, Aguadilla, Cayey, Humacao, Carolina, Ponce and Utuado campuses will not restart its schedule as planned today, as the institution awaits the final recommendation from structural engineers who are evaluating the physical plant at each of the college grounds.

However, the UPR’s central administration and the Río Piedras, Medical Sciences, Bayamón and Arecibo campuses will resume administrative work today.

“With the safety of the university community as a priority, we commissioned infrastructure inspections at all of the campuses. The rectors will inform about the resumption of work once they have completed the process, also taking into account the restoration of electricity and drinking water services,” Haddock said.

The Inter American University announced that classes at its Metro, Arecibo, Aguadilla, Guayama, Barranquitas, Fajardo, Ponce and Bayamón campuses will resume today. The San Germán campus should be back online Friday, university President Manuel Fernós confirmed.

The second academic semester of the School of Optometry and the Law School’s intensive term will begin Jan. 13 as scheduled. Fernós said semester classes in all campuses and in the Law School will begin on Jan. 21, as scheduled.

“Students who are facing a situation that prevents them from attending classes should contact their professors or departments to reach agreements and facilitate compliance with their academic goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart University in Santurce has electric power and systems are operating normally, President Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós said.

Administrative employees must attend today, and services to the public will resume on Friday. The start of the second academic semester will remain as scheduled, on Jan. 21, he added.

