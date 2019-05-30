3 Puerto Rican ‘paradores’ receive excellence awards from TripAdvisor

May 30, 2019 338

Three local “paradores,” or small inns, each received TripAdvisor Excellence Awards, the Small Inn Owners Association announced.

The Combate Beach Resort, Guanica 1929, and Villas Sotomayor received the “Certificate of Excellence” in recognition of their quality and service in hospitality. The award is granted to establishments listed at the top 10% level in the world that consistently receive excellent reviews from guests on TripAdvisor, the organization said.

In addition, Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas received the “Travelers’ Choice,” award — the highest given by TripAdvisor, and granted to only 1% of establishments in the world. The 53-room property features a camping area, recreational facilities and two restaurants, all on a 90-acre farm.

It is considered the most comprehensive, educational, and diverse ecotourism and agritourism center in Puerto Rico, where more than 75 products are harvested, to be delivered fresh from the Don Jun farm to the property’s restaurants.

Meanwhile, Combate Beach Resort and Guanica 1929, were inducted into the TripAdvisor-2019 “Hall of Fame,” an honor awarded to properties that hold the travel platform’s “Certificate of Excellence” for five consecutive years.

Guánica 1929 received the “Certificate of Excellence” for the fifth consecutive year.

“Another indicator of our commitment to quality and safety of our facilities is reflected in the results of the two annual inspections by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company,” said Angel Rodríguez, treasurer of the Association.

“Consistently, Boquemar, Combate Beach Resort, El Buen Café, Guanica 1929, and Villas Sotomayor get average scores of about 93% in these inspections; a standard to be followed by other properties and independent renters on our island,” he said.

Xavier A. Ramirez, head of the Association’s marketing committee said the quality of Puerto Rico’s tourism offer requires constant innovation and education.

“We continue to work closely with Discover Puerto Rico, and we have seen a steady increase in foreign tourists who come to us from around the world,” he said.

“We continue to add innovative technologies, raising the level of service, and modernizing our hostelries to adjust the most diverse and demanding customer who is coming to Puerto Rico,” said Ramirez, co-owner and general manager of Combate Beach Resort.

To select the award winners, TripAdvisor uses a proprietary formula to review and authenticate the qualifications granted. To be considered for the “Travelers’ Choice” and Certificate of Excellence, businesses must consistently maintain a minimum overall rating of 4.5 and 4.0, respectively, on a scale from 1 to 5, for 12 consecutive months, among other criteria.