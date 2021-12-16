3 Puerto Rico destinations make Travel Lemming’s list of ‘50 Best Places to Travel in ’22’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Guánica's Dry Forest Reserve. (Credit: Travellemming.com)

Three of the world’s 50 best places to travel in 2022 are in Puerto Rico, according to Travel Lemming. Aguada, Utuado, and Guánica all make appearances on the online travel guide’s annual list of emerging destinations.

The list was selected by Travel Lemming’s team of 15 travel writers and editors, with an emphasis on destinations with relatively low pandemic risk profiles.

“There is no path to recovery for the tourism industry that doesn’t rely on vaccination. The way Puerto Rico has rallied to protect the community and the local travel industry should be a shining example to the world of how we can rebuild the global tourism sector,” said Travel Lemming’s Founder Nate Hake.

Describing why Utuado made the list, Travel Lemming’s writer Vanessa Ramos said: “A hidden gem in the mountains, Utuado is a destination with outdoor adventures you can enjoy without worrying about the pandemic. As a Puerto Rico local, I can’t believe such a magical city isn’t overflowing with tourists already.”

“Many visitors pass through Aguada to get to popular nearby cities, without knowing they’re missing a city full of unique sights and experiences,” she said.

“I visited recently, and I was mesmerized by its architecture and beaches. And, with a state forest that covers hundreds of acres, Guánica is a place to feel the warmth of the Caribbean and immerse your senses in a world of textures, temperatures, flavors, and colors,” said Ramos.

TravelLemming.com is a U.S.-based online travel guide founded by Hake, who has been traveling the world since 2016.

Travel Lemming publishes long-form guides from the perspective of locals and expert travelers.