3 travel trends Puerto Rico short-term rentals can bank on in 2025

In 2021, Airbnb guests spent $1.7 billion in Puerto Rico, accounting for 23.4% of all tourism activity, according to a 2022 Oxford Economics study commissioned by Airbnb. (Credit: Kasasagiproductions | Dreamstime.com)

The island has an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 units.

Booking websites recently released their predictions for the travel trends that are expected to grow or take off in 2025. Of these, three are particularly suited to the short-term rental sector in Puerto Rico.

The market

Puerto Rico has 20,000 to 30,000 short-term rental (STR) units, according to local industry estimates. Earlier this year, the Hispanic Federation reported that the number of STR units on the island surpassed 25,000, compared with only 1,000 in 2014.

While the total value of the STR market in Puerto Rico remains unknown, some data has been gathered by studies and industry players. In 2021, Airbnb guests spent $1.7 billion in Puerto Rico, representing 23.4% of all tourism activity, according to a 2022 Oxford Economics study commissioned by Airbnb. The study found that STR spending supported $872.4 million in gross domestic product, $460.4 million in wages and 24,000 jobs on the island.

Join a Join has a variety of short-term rental properties in its system.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped ignite the Puerto Rico STR market because of the travel restrictions that kept local travelers on the island, Mike Leung, co-founder of Join a Join, a local STR online marketplace, told News is my Business.

“Unable to go elsewhere, local travelers realized that they could vacation in Puerto Rico. They saw that they had options other than hotels. They tried the short-term rentals, liked them, and now they consider STRs in their travel plans,” Leung said.

The global STR market is estimated to be worth between $112.31 billion and $477.9 billion, depending on the source and forecast period. According to research and consulting firm Grand View Research, it reached $109.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030, reaching $256.31 billion. The firm attributes this growth to the rising demand for staycations, expenditure on travel and tourism, and travelers’ inclination toward budget-friendly accommodations.

The North American region, which included the Caribbean in the study, dominated the global STR market in 2022, accounting for a 35.22% share of the overall revenue, the San Francisco-based firm reported.

Unpack ’25: Travel trends

Unpack ’25 is a set of eight data-driven travel predictions compiled by booking websites Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. The report is based on analysis of first-party travel data, insights from a survey of 25,000 travelers, and the latest industry innovations.

Among the travel predictions are three that could boost the STR sector in Puerto Rico: detour destinations, natural phenomena and JOMO (joy of missing out) travel.

1. Detour destinations

This trend describes trips in which travelers veer off tried-and-true tourist destinations to explore other areas, avoid crowds and have unique experiences. Unpack ’25 predicts that 63% of travelers will consider detour destinations in 2025.

“Travelers are seeking something other than the usual places. They want to explore areas that are not typically visited by traditional tourists,” Rene Acosta, co-president Viva Puerto Rico Short-Term Rental Alliance and board member of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, told News is my Business. “Give them a small cottage in a remote area, and they’re happy.”

Puerto Rico tourism used to focus mostly on San Juan, Condado, Isla Verde, Humacao, Rincón and Boquerón.

“Those were the tourist points in Puerto Rico for many years, mostly because of the hotels located there, but now travelers want to visit places like Lares, Lajas and Utuado,” Acosta said.

Previously, it was difficult to visit towns outside the conventional hotspots because of the lack of hotels in those areas, but now these towns offer reasonable accommodations, mostly STRs, thus allowing travelers to make a detour, Acosta said.

“Tourism has been democratized. Without STRs, travelers couldn’t stay far from the usual tourist spots,” he added.

This trend serves Join-a-Join’s “unique stays” approach.

“Our product is curated to offer a variety of experiences,” Leung said. “We tap into hidden places, not the usual spots in Condado, Isla Verde [or] Rincón. We have listings in Patillas, Guayama [and] San Lorenzo, locations that aren’t popular right off the bat, but that we turn into popular spots by creating demand.”

2. Natural phenomena

In 2025, more travelers are expected to take bucket-list trips. Recent eclipses sold out hotels and STRs in their path, setting off a wave of travelers going to great lengths to witness natural wonders such as the Northern Lights, volcanoes, meteor showers, geysers, caves, black-sand beaches, and certain wildlife events, such as watching sea turtles hatch.

Given that private homes often are in wide open spaces, STRs can offer these travelers accommodations where these phenomena are found, as well as unobstructed views.

Demand for nature-driven experiences, including trips to Mona Island, has gone up. (Credit: Discover Puerto Rico)

“Demand for nature-driven experiences has gone up,” Acosta said. “It’s not about just seeing El Yunque or walking around in the forest; it’s about experiencing it through a specialized tour. Travelers don’t want to just see the Camuy caves; they want to go down the rapids. They want to go to Mona [Island] and experience the habitat of (its critically endangered) iguanas.”

3. JOMO travel

For ages, travelers have been motivated by FOMO – fear of missing out. But today, a new breed of travelers is shifting to journeys that are inspired by the joy of missing out, or JOMO.

JOMO travel focuses on quiet, relaxation and rejuvenation. This trend encourages travelers to take fewer, more meaningful trips, often to cozy cottages, tranquil beach houses, secluded lakeside cabins, or rustic countryside farmhouses.

According to Unpack ’25, two-thirds of travelers believe these types of trips help reduce stress and anxiety, and nearly half think it enhances quality time with loved ones. A typical JOMO vacation features a remote STR with a private pool or hot tub, serene gardens and a porch that offers scenic views. Some JOMO trips are strictly off the grid.

“More travelers, especially younger ones, are looking for quiet places where there’s no technology, no Wi-Fi, where they can be fully unplugged,” Acosta said.

This and the other two 2025 trends will be beneficial for Puerto Rico’s STR sector because there are many rentals located in secluded areas outside the San Juan metro area, he noted. “That points to the sector continuing to do well in Puerto Rico.”

Other 2025 travel trends

The report listed five other trends for next year:

Goods getaways: Trips that focus on finding and bringing home unique local specialties such as gourmet coffee, skincare products or candy.

The all-inclusive trip: A trend that is attracting Gen Z travelers seeking budget-friendly, stress-free vacations.

Hotel restaurant renaissance: For travelers seeking exceptional dining experiences at their hotels, in acclaimed restaurants helmed by Michelin-starred chefs.

Set-jetting: A rapidly growing trend that consists of trips to locations featured in movies and TV shows, such as the states of Montana and Wyoming, inspired by TV drama series “Yellowstone,” and New York City, inspired by “And Just Like That…,” the revival and sequel of “Sex and the City.”

One-click trips: An emerging trend that targets consumers who want to take the same trips they see influencers enjoying and promoting on social media (Expedia recently launched shoppable storefronts showcased by social media creators, tastemakers and brands).