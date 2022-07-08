$30 monthly subsidy still available for broadband services

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Telecommunications Bureau President William Navas-García.

The Telecommunications Bureau announced that the Affordable Connectivity Program, through which eligible families and individuals can receive $30 to pay for broadband internet services, is still available for citizens, the agency announced.

Among individuals and families eligible to receive the economic incentive to pay for broadband are households that have an income equal to or less than 200% of the federal poverty program guidelines for Puerto Rico, recipients of the Federal Pell Grant and Headstart program participants.

Others that may be eligible are participants in certain health and nutrition assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid; public housing payment assistance, veterans, and survivors of veterans, among others, said Telecommunications Bureau President William Navas-García.

Following Congressional directives in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Federal Communications Commission officially launched the ACP, the $14.2 billion successor program to the Emergency Broadband Benefit which helped almost 9 million afford internet access during the pandemic.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal initiative, through the Federal Communications Commission, which is intended to help more households and individuals have internet access,” said Navas.

“In the context of the pandemic and the digitization of services, connectivity to broadband internet is crucial for everyone, so that they can receive basic services, to education, health, entertainment services, among others,” said Navas.

The Affordable Connectivity Program grants a $30 monthly discount per household for internet service and must be requested by the beneficiary by completing the online application.

Individuals and families who do not have access to the internet or a computer can also request the discount directly from their internet service provider.

Once the request is approved, the beneficiary must present the evidence to the participating internet provider to choose the plan and apply the discount to their bill.

Navas-García explained that the aid will be available until the funding allocation runs out.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.