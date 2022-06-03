300+ cruise industry execs. meet in Puerto Rico for FCCA conference

From left: Richard Sasso, chairman of MCS Cruises USA, Michele Paige, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Carlos Mercado, during a panel discussion.

Puerto Rico is again welcoming the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s annual convention, which this year has drawn some 300 members of the industry for an event that has significance for the expansion and strengthening of the cruise industry, especially in the Caribbean region, Mexico, and Central and South America, organizers said.

The FCCA Caribbean Cruise Summit 2022 that wraps up today resumes the efforts made before the market closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “to take the cruise tourism industry to new dimensions of growth and diversification that enhance it as an indisputable tool for the economic development of the destination.”

“We’re very excited to once again host the FCCA annual conference, an essential event for the cruise industry and the local economy,” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said.

“This platform gives us a great opportunity to raise awareness about the of our island’s potential as a travel destination for cruise lines,” he added. “We’re sure that the top executives of the companies present will have their eyes on what truly differentiates us from other destinations, in and outside the Caribbean.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a commitment had been made to hold the FCCA convention in Puerto Rico for four consecutive years. It has been previously held in Puerto Rico in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

“Puerto Rico has been a steadfast partner throughout the process, and this period has shown the importance of this type of collaboration and communication,” said Michele Paige, CEO of the FCCA.

“For this reason, this event is so important for attendees and cruise executives; to continue with the recovery efforts, and for Puerto Rico to continue its momentum by showing its products and culture to the prestigious audience,” she said.

The FCCA Summit is designed to foster a better understanding of the inner workings of the cruise industry and to help attendees enhance business development with cruise lines.

Through a specialized forum, which combines meetings and workshops with social functions, attendees have a unique opportunity to develop relationships, promote products and learn from approximately 100 FCCA member line executives who decide where ships arrive, what is sold, what they use on board and how best to invest in destinations and infrastructure.

“This event allows us to have greater possibilities to show the competitive advantages of our destination to the cruise lines that operate on the island and to strengthen our position as one of the key players in the world cruise industry,” Mercado said.