$32M military housing project moves forward at Fort Buchanan

Caleb E. Santiago-Morales, resident engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Caribbean District said, the construction of Fort Buchanan’s new housing complex, the first Army housing development at the installation since World War II, is progressing steadily.(Credit: Photo by José López/U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan)

The project is scheduled for completion in January 2026.

By Carlos Cuebas | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

The construction of Fort Buchanan’s new housing complex, the first Army housing development at the installation since World War II, is progressing steadily, according to Caleb E. Santiago-Morales, resident engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Caribbean District.

“The project is currently at 55% overall completion. Ongoing activities include masonry installation, cement plastering, tile installation, doors and windows installation, and site utilities,” Santiago-Morales said.

Despite some challenges, the $32 million project is scheduled to be finished in January 2026, officials stated.

“Skilled labor shortages represented by low production rates and schedule delays have been challenging. However, the contractor is actively bringing new workers to the project site to mitigate the possible delays related to this issue,” Santiago-Morales added.

The military housing project consists of tearing down 27 old family housing units, constructing 26 new units, and providing supporting facilities, including site work, utility systems, storm drainage, street lighting and information systems, all designed to meet current construction standards.

The project uses the USACE three-phase control system to maintain the highest standards. The contractor must also develop and maintain a quality control system and a safety program to ensure quality and safety throughout the project, Santiago-Morales noted.

“USACE also provides subject matter experts through its Engineering Division to inspect project features and provide guidance as needed during the project planning, design and construction phases,” he said.

The new Fort Buchanan homes will include energy conservation technology and resiliency capabilities to withstand high winds or seismic events, which is critical in hurricane-prone regions such as the Caribbean.

The construction project reflects how the only U.S. Army installation in the region provides safe, healthy, and adequate housing for military personnel and their families as part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for soldiers. This project will increase on-post housing from 29 to 55 units.

Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve personnel. Its mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.