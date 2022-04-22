330 Clinics unveil $288K emergency radio communication network

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The system works with a dispatch console installed on ASPPR computers with programming for handling radio communication by voice linked to a hand microphone.

The Puerto Rico Primary Health Association (ASPPR in Spanish) unveiled new P25 radio communication equipment to respond to emergencies that cost $288,700, supported by nonprofit humanitarian organization, Direct Relief, set to connect the island’s 67 330 Clinics.

This was also part of a $50 million donation from pharmaceutical company AbbVie in 2018 to accelerate recovery efforts and strengthen health services community health after the passage of Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017.

P25 technology is used worldwide by first responders and public safety officials and offers greater security and privacy using a trunked and encrypted system.

“Preparation is an ongoing affair and ASPPR is developing a culture of use and maintenance of the equipment, for this, bi-weekly tests will be established,” said ASPPR Executive Director Alicia Suárez.

“Each 330 Clinic signed a three-year agreement with Direct Relief and will continue to support the project,” said Suárez.

In addition, it has the support of the SAFECOM program endorsed by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The ASPPR Interoperable Network 330 complies with all federal emergency communication guidelines and has the capacity to integrate with state emergency systems, such as the Puerto Rico Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Coordination Response in Public Health.