3A Press Corp. in Lajas among nation’s SBA’s top small businesses

March 21, 2019 147

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2019 Small Business Persons of the Year winners, including 3A Press Corp. in Lajas.

Each of the winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C. on May 5-6 where they will be honored with their individual award. During the ceremonies, SBA will announce the 2019 National Small Business Person of the Year from the 53 winners from across the U.S. and territories.

The Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands district office will join “National Small Business Week” celebrations and bestow the Puerto Rico “Small Business Person of the Year” award upon the team of Marie and Angel Rosado, owners of 3A Press Corporation in Lajas.

“We look forward to honoring the Rosado siblings in May with SBA’s most prestigious award to a business person,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo. “For more than two decades their company has provided jobs to more than 100 employees and serviced a diverse client-base in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries on the island.”

“National Small Business Week” will be observed May 5-11 with events around the country. SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will be making stops in Washington, D.C., Florida, Texas, and

Utah.

“I am delighted to recognize the 53 winners from across the country as they gather in our nation’s capital,” McMahon said. “Entrepreneurs are the innovators who take risks on ideas, invest in their communities, and create jobs.”