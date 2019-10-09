3A Press expands printing operation in Lajas following $7M investment

October 9, 2019 184

3A Press, a printing operation that supplies the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, has expanded its operation in the town of Lajas, following a $7 million investment in equipment and machinery.

During a tour of the facility, Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel A. Laboy, lauded the move of the company he described as being “responsible for preserving the tradition of the business generation after generation.”

This local company was founded in 1996 with five employees and currently maintains a staff of 126 full-time workers, with a commitment to reach a total of 140 in the next 36 months, Laboy said.

Earlier this year, 3A Press was included among the winners of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “Small Business Persons of the Year,” class of 2019, as this media outlet reported.

To ensure the quality of its products, the company has sophisticated equipment with high technology and multiple certifications, executives said.

“These latest investments validate 3A Press as the most advanced printing firm in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, providing our customers printed goods manufactured with the latest technology,” said 3A Press President Marie Rosado-Collado.

Some of the services or printed products in which 3A Press specializes are: folding cartons, IFU’s (patient instructions), assemblies of informational kits, brochures, pamphlets, publications, books, and promotional material, among others.

This printing press founded by the Rosado family is a major supplier of key companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device companies such as Medtronic, CooperVision, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Edward Lifesciences, Bard, Pfizer and Stryker. Its client roster also includes local companies including Rovira and Cervecera de Puerto Rico, among others.

