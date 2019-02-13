3M+ people toured McDonald’s kitchens in LatAm, Caribbean during ’18

February 13, 2019 150

Committed to transparency in its production processes and food care, McDonald’s restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean received more than 3 million people in their kitchens in 2018, the franchise announced.

The number of visits includes 115,000 in the participating restaurants in Puerto Rico. Cients experienced learning about the standards of food safety, quality and origin of the food and hygiene during the “Open Doors” tours.

“Open Doors” is a program created by McDonald’s franchisee Arcos Dorados. Since 2014, the tour has provided the opportunity to learn about the work procedures used in McDonald’s kitchens to prepare food.

Since its launch, the program has already received more than 11 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean, the company stated.

“At McDonald’s we know the importance of people knowing the procedures we follow when preparing their orders. With the ‘Open Doors’ program we have validated that all our standards are of quality,” said Marisol Vega, managing director of Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico & USVI.

“The program continues this year and anyone who wants to can live the experience. To do the tour people should visit participating restaurants and ask for the manager,” she said.

A study on the perception of processes in restaurants conducted by Trendsity in 2018 for the company in Latin America, revealed that 7 out of 10 people, agree that “Open Doors” allows them to learn more about food care, choice of ingredients and extend that knowledge to their children. In addition, 9 out of 10 consider that it is a model initiative that other brands should follow.