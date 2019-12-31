$3M Sizzler restaurant opens in Bayamón, creates 190 jobs

December 31, 2019 195

Grupo Colón Gerena, operator of the Sizzler restaurant chain in Puerto Rico, recently completed a $3 million investment to open its newest location in Bayamón, Lizmarie Medina, vice president of marketing confirmed.

The 7,000 square-foot restaurant generates 190 direct and indirect jobs and is the 14th location in Puerto Rico. It has a capacity for 250 guests, said Medina, who added that Sizzler annually invests millions of dollars in local products, which in turn generates more jobs and boosts the island’s economic activity.

“Sizzler is a family restaurant with a large buffet with stations featuring fresh local, Mexican, Italian, and Oriental dishes, soups, salads and desserts,” she said. “We have always been known for supporting local products, which is reflected in the freshness of our dishes and in the variety of the menu. We are grateful for the great support we continue to receive from families who enjoy good food in a family environment and at competitive prices.”

Regarding Grupo Colón Gerena’s ongoing growth, Medina said, “it is based on the support of our customers. We believe in Puerto Rico, in its talent and we maintain more than ever our commitment to continue creating proposals to satisfy the palate of our guests.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.