$3M Viking Arena entertainment venue to open in San Juan

The Viking Arena has 21 different attractions.

Viking Arena, a $3 million venue that integrates entertainment options for all ages under the same roof, will open its doors Friday in the Matadero sector of San Juan. The indoor park is generating 100 direct and indirect jobs.

The 26,000 square-foot facility, headed by a group of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs with “vast experience in the entertainment industry,” offered details during a news conference.

“We’re thrilled about the opening of Viking Arena, where the adventures are endless and expertly crafted to please every member of the family, according to age and preference,” said Teresa Vilá-Zorrilla, general manager of the park that has capacity for 750 people.

“Our park allows children, young people, and adults to face great challenges like the Vikings did, while having fun, and it also has an area, Baby Viking, created exclusively for children, from six months to three years old,” she said.

Viking Arena provides space for companies and organizations that are interested in stimulating their members with motivational dynamics, activities to overcome challenges and to create teamwork. The creative design of the large premises also has designated areas for family reunions, birthdays, and other celebrations.

The indoor park has more than 21 different attractions such as the Rope Course, the Warrior Course, a rock-climbing wall, and the Viking Ox Range. There is also a restaurant that offers a menu that includes pizzas, pastas, salads, hamburgers, cuts of meat, seafood, and soups.