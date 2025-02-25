3rd edition of Puerto Rico Whisky Expo 2025 slated for March 1

With their ticket purchase, attendees will have access to guided tastings led by experts and brand ambassadors, whisky samples served neat, exclusive cocktails, appetizers, live music on the main stage, hydration stations and free parking.

Whisky enthusiasts have a date on March 1 for the third edition of the Puerto Rico Whisky Expo, which will take place for the first time under the stars at Parque de las Ciencias in Bayamón.

From 6 p.m. to midnight, the park’s main plaza will transform into a whisky lover’s paradise, featuring a mix of tastings, educational experiences and a live performance by Vivanativa to close the night.

Attendees will have access to a selection of international whisky labels, the launch of a new whisky brand, and discussions led by renowned industry ambassadors. Organizers promise this edition will “exceed all expectations.”

With their ticket purchase, guests can enjoy guided tastings with whisky experts, neat whisky samples, exclusive cocktails, appetizers, live music, hydration stations and free parking. Additional offerings include local food options, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar and an official store where attendees can purchase their favorite whiskies.

For those looking for a premium experience, VIP tickets include access to master classes and, for the first time, a session with Ann Miller from Scotland, the internationally recognized whisky expert known as “the Dram Queen.” VIP ticket holders will also enjoy a buffet dinner from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and preferred parking.

Depending on their ticket category, attendees will have free parking options either at the park’s multi-level parking facility or in an external lot with trolley service to the event entrance.

“Each edition of the Whisky Expo has been an extraordinary journey. This year, the Parque de las Ciencias allows us to take the event to the next level: a night under the stars with ample space and facilities, ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone. The whisky lover community keeps growing, and we’re ready to offer them the best year yet,” said Raiza Rivera, one of the event producers.

Organizers encourage carpooling or using ride-sharing apps to promote responsible drinking. They also remind guests to stay hydrated and eat throughout the event to enjoy the experience responsibly.