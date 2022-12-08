40+ restaurants, chefs confirmed for Saborea PR Winter Party

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tasting stations will be the highlight of the event.

The Saborea Puerto Rico Winter Party, a gastronomic event that will take place Dec. 15 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel, will have the participation of more than 40 restaurants, local chefs, wine, and liquor houses.

“We want both the local diner and the one who visits us to enjoy our gastronomy, and how better than with dishes alluding to the Christmas season,” said Clarisa Jiménez, president of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association.

“This year the event will be a spectacular night to enjoy good food and the best drinks in a great atmosphere, as well as music of DJ Emil Cedeño, live music and surprise visit from Santa Claus,” said Jiménez.

The lineup of participants includes Alcor Foods, The Condado Plaza Hilton, Caribe Hilton, Hard Rock Café Ponce, Sangría Xabores, El Grifo, Verdanza Hotel, El Conquistador Hotel, Ana de Codorniú-Ballester, San Juan Marriott, Aloft San Juan, St. Regis Bahía Beach, Ritz Carlton, Don Q, Serrallés Distillery, Fogo de Chao, and Chef en Tu Casa.

Also setting up tasting stations will be the Ana. G. Méndez University, FIDA/Department of Agriculture, Eduardo Tomas, UDON, Vendimia, Tourism Company, Cervecería of Puerto Rico, Coca Cola-Evian Water, Hard Rock, Lola’s Eclectic, Eclipse at Villa Montaña, Hacienda Perichi, V. Suárez-Tito’s Vodka, V. Suárez-Jack Daniels, Suiza Fruit, and Nori-Hyatt Regency.

“Our gastronomy has so many attributes that we have chosen more than 30 of the best restaurants that will offer the public those delicious traditional Christmas dishes such as roast pig, desserts like tembleque and majarete, and also the traditional coquito,” said Jiménez.