49 Puerto Rican students selected for jobs in AdventHealth Florida

Representatives of AdventHealth, a nonprofit health system that operates facilities in 10 states in the US mainland and more than 130 health centers throughout the nation, highlighted the mission, vision and institutional values, as some of the reasons for choosing the university.

The AdventHealth system in Florida recruited 49 graduate students from the Antillean Adventist University Nursing program after reaching an agreement between institutions, through whch they were offered full-time career development positions.

In addition, as university graduates, they will receive support in the licensing process in the US, in housing, transportation, entrance bonus, among other benefits.

“We’re proud that our university has been selected by AdventHealth for this recruitment initiative, as it not only recognizes the quality of our teaching, but also the qualities that characterize our graduates,” said Myrna Colón, the president of Antillean Adventist University.

They also noted their accreditations and curricular alignment with professional skills, as well as great potential in Antillean graduates as bilingual professionals prepared for service, which makes it easier for them to perform successfully in their system.

Both institutions have historically worked in collaboration and periodically renew some agreements.

As part of the collaboration resumed from last year, nursing students will be offered a free review for the NCLEX-RN exam for registered nurses, which is administered by the National Board of State Boards of Nursing to measure the ability of candidates to provide effective and safe nursing care practice in the United States and its territories.

Both institutions committed to continue developing this collaboration to include additional resources for students, a professional development plan for their faculty, and expand opportunities for graduates, not only in nursing but also in Respiratory Therapy.