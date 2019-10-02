$4M Barullo restaurant to open in El Distrito complex in Miramar

October 2, 2019 235

Barullo Restaurant, a $4 million culinary proposal to celebrate Puerto Rico’s Spanish heritage, will open the first quarter of 2020 at the El Distrito entertainment complex under construction at the Puerto Rico Convention District area in Miramar.

The restaurant will be located on the first floor of El Distrito and will feature 6,000 square feet of entertainment and flavors with a capacity for approximately 150 diners.

The restaurant will also generate 50 direct jobs, Federico Stubbe Jr., president of PRISA Group, developer of El Distrito and the eatery.

The gastronomic concept, as well as the design of ‘Barullo’ takes into consideration the most significant elements of the island’s Spanish heritage, he said.

“Barullo is a celebration of our Spanish roots. From this heritage comes the tradition of sharing with family and enjoying the company of friends, taste for tapas and enjoyment of good food, accompanied by an exquisite wine,” Stubbe said.

“In the development of Barullo we have combined the necessary elements to create a magical place that reflects the joy and the heart-to-heart talks that distinguish us,” the executive said.

Barullo will celebrates the island’s Spanish roots and will add the flavor of the local cuisine so visitors can enjoy the diversity of its menu, variety of drinks and a selection of Puerto Rican gourmet coffee.

In addition, Barullo will have a bakery, a tavern, live cooking station, a charcuterie, and a variety of food selections, to consume on site or to take out. Chef Juan José Cuevas, known for his authentic Spanish dishes, created the menu.

“Barullo is a business model owned by PRISA Group, conceptualized and developed by Puerto Ricans. We’ve put a lot of effort to make it a fun and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits us,” said Abelardo Ruiz, general manager of El Distrito.

International Hospitality Restaurants, a division of International Hospitality Enterprises, is in charge of running Barullo, Stubbe said. IHR, chaired by hotel entrepreneur José “Peco” Suárez, has entered into a strategic alliance with PRISA Group to manage three different gastronomic and entertainment concepts in El Distrito.

“El Distrito allows IHR to manage an interesting portfolio of dining and entertainment experiences, aligned with the tastes of Puerto Ricans and visitors. Barullo is the first of three concepts. In the coming months we will reveal the other experiences that have been conceptualized to offer the visitor of El Distrito a unique experience,” Suárez said.

