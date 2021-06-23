$4M improvement project in Camuy to take a year to complete, PRASA confirms

The Quebrada filtration plant supplies potable water service to approximately 3,700 families between the towns of Camuy and Hatillo.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority confirmed that the $4 million in upgrades underway at the Quebrada filtration plant in the northern town of Camuy will be completed in about a year.

PRASA President Doriel Pagán said the project calls for optimizing the water treatment process, providing an increase in clarification, filtration and disinfection capacity. This project has been designed considering population growth and future developments in the service area.

“The work will include the rehabilitation and optimization of the four existing filtration units, including the replacement of the filter medium, replacement of control valves and the washing system. Likewise, the automation and installation of permanent washing pumps. The improvements have a construction cost of $2.7 million,” she said.

Camuy Mayor Gabriel Hernández said the work that began in March is “one of the best news for Camuy so far this year. It represents quality of life and well-being for our people. After 20 long years, we finally see a solution to this problem that afflicts our communities.”

Meanwhile, Hatillo Mayor José “Chely” Rodríguez said “we hope that with these improvements this infrastructure will be brought up to date, which should dramatically improve water services in the affected communities in Hatillo.”

Prior to this announcement, PRASA completed the project of the new raw water intake at the Quebrada dam located on the Río Camuy. The improvements consisted, among other tasks, of installing a more efficient catchment system in the dam. This project was completed in December 2019, with an approximate investment of $898,923.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.