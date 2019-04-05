$4M project to build 55 container-based homes planned for Guayama

April 5, 2019 120

SG Blocks Inc., a designer, fabricator and innovator of container-based structures, is teaming up with two companies to build out 55 homes in Guayama that will be ready before year’s end.

The $4 million housing project will be developed jointly with Capital Plus Financial, a certified Community Development Financial Institution and certified B Corporation, and EDS Development.

SG Blocks will work with a local contractor to complete building the homes, that will incorporate existing concrete shells.

“Puerto Rico is still in dire need of new housing, and our partnership with Capital Plus will help to alleviate a part of the problem and quickly turn around homes to some of those affected by Hurricane María,” said Paul Galvin, CEO of SG Blocks.

“We look forward to collaborating with the local workforce as well to construct more durable and sustainable homes that will help Puerto Rico communities withstand future natural disasters,” he said.

The firm anticipates the project to take place in the second and third quarter of 2019 and to be finished in four to five months.

The homes will be sold to families displaced by Hurricane María, who will have the opportunity to utilize Housing and Urban Development vouchers for their purchase, company officials said.

“We’re excited to work with SG Blocks and look forward to apply its technology to other phases of this project and other development projects in Puerto Rico — particularly as safe, green and resilient construction become the industry standard,” said Al Rizek, Principal of EDS Development.

SG Blocks Inc. utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to construct and provide safe, durable and environmentally-friendly modular structures.

It was the first container-based construction company recognized by the International Code Council with an ESR number. Clients have included Starbucks, Marriott, Taco Bell, Aman, Equinox and several branches of the U.S. military.

“We’re proud to partner with SG Blocks on this initiative and support its efforts to develop more efficient and resilient homes for families in the Puerto Rico area,” said Eric Donnelly, Capital Plus Financial CEO.

“We have developed relationships with local stakeholders post Hurricane María and were thrilled to connect our partners at SG Blocks with them in an effort to leverage our affordable housing experience and provide technical assistance to this worthy endeavor,” he said.

“SG Blocks’ container-based building method is paving the way in constructing structures strong enough to withstand severe weather conditions — all while being eco-friendly and affordable,” Donnelly said.