4th annual CoinAgenda Caribbean event slated for Feb 26-27

February 17, 2020

CoinAgenda, a conference that has been connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, announced its fourth annual CoinAgenda Caribbean event will take place Feb. 26-27.

CoinAgenda will be held at Piloto 151’s headquarters in Old San Juan.

A list of speakers will discuss legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies, with a special focus on Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

In between the day’s content and in partnership with BitAngels, up to 20 companies — representing a mix of angel and venture capital investments, as well as tokens trading on exchanges — will pitch in a Demo Day environment.

Blockchain companies seeking equity investment or with tokens trading on exchanges are encouraged to apply to pitch. If selected, there is no cost for companies to pitch, and presenters will receive a complimentary ticket to CoinAgenda.

Past pitch competition winners include Aeternity, Bancor, Omega One, SALT Lending, and Qtum, which each went on to raise millions in investment.

“With bitcoin prices up more than 40% in the first six weeks of 2020, investors are beginning to position themselves for the next bull market, which has historically run up right after the bitcoin halving event that happens every four years — and will occur this year in May,” said Michael Terpin, founder of CoinAgenda.

“Unlike four years ago, the blockchain economy includes so much more than just bitcoin, and this conference lets attendees meet global experts and entrepreneurs in an intimate environment where they can both learn and network one-on-one with world-class industry leaders,” he said.