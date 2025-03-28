4th edition of Lexus Design with Purpose recognizes local innovation

Carlos Casillas-Charrón, one of this year’s winners, was recognized for his project on sustainable building materials using mycelium.

Award winners will develop socially driven design projects with mentorship and funding from Lexus Puerto Rico.

Lexus in Puerto Rico recently held its “Lexus Design with Purpose” awards ceremony, a program that fosters emerging talent and highlights creative solutions that combine design and functionality to address social challenges.

“At Lexus, we firmly believe that design is a key driver of innovation and change. With this program, we seek to inspire and support talents who are redefining the way we interact with the world through creative and sustainable solutions,” said Gerard Berlinski, marketing manager for Lexus in Puerto Rico.

Since its launch, “Lexus Design with Purpose” has served as a platform for designers and entrepreneurs to transform ideas into impactful projects. Through a selection process, participants receive mentorship from experts in design, technology and sustainability. Winners receive up to $10,000 to implement their projects.

Among this year’s selected proposals is Carlos Casillas-Charrón’s “Development of Mycelium Composites and their Applications in Tropical Architecture,” which explores using local fungi and substrates to create sustainable building materials. Through lab testing and prototypes, the project aims to show mycelium’s viability in Puerto Rican architecture as an ecological and efficient alternative.

Another winning project is Vladimir García-Bonilla’s “Tools to Optimize Conservation Work for Turtle Groups,” which focuses on developing tools to improve nest protection, egg transport and hatchling release on nesting beaches. The project addresses challenges related to tourism and climate change while supporting volunteers and promoting environmental awareness.

Innovation in health care was represented by Wilfredo Rodríguez’s “3D Prosthetics,” which aims to develop accessible and functional prosthetic limbs for children and adolescents with amputations. The project seeks to enhance mobility and independence through innovative, affordable solutions.

The Caribbean Creole Center for Science and Technology was recognized for its project “Living Coasts: Technology and Innovation for the Conservation of Coastal Ecosystems.” The initiative promotes the repopulation of hermit crabs in Puerto Rico using 3D-printed biodegradable shells and combines habitat restoration, environmental monitoring, and education to support coastal species and ecosystems.

The winning projects will be developed over a one-year period and were evaluated by a multidisciplinary jury that included Jocelyn Capeles of the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, Jorge Mercado of the Guayacán Group, professor Robin Planas of the University of Puerto Rico School of Architecture, designer Bea Rodríguez-Suárez, Lexus Puerto Rico public relations specialist Saskia Gómez, and Mily Hernández of public relations firm Comstat.