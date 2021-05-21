5 Puerto Rican startups chosen for gBETA San Juan summer ’21 cohort

Members of the gBeta program meet.

Startup accelerator gener8tor has announced the five companies participating in its gBETA San Juan Summer 2021 cohort.

This is the first gBETA program for gener8tor in Puerto Rico and the first gener8tor program to be offered in both English and Spanish.

The five Puerto Rico-based startups selected — YO+, The Happy Givers, Hyperion, PolyGhost and Piezas Rush — are creating solutions for a wide range of verticals from sustainable fashion to industrial patented mixing technology, and are disrupting every one of their industries, gBeta officials said.

YO+ manufactures garments using sustainable practices;

The Happy Givers turns the shopping experience into a generous endeavor by funding local nonprofits, transforming communities while creating jobs and selling trending products online;

Hyperion’s all-in-one banking account integrates essential financial services for small businesses in a single app;

PolyGhost manufactures blending chambers called “Ghost Skids” that more efficiently blend chemicals, nutrients, additives, formulas and polymers; and,

Piezas Rush helps homeowners extend the life of their home appliances by giving them access to a quick and reliable way to find repair parts and service, accessories and appliance cleaners.

gBETA San Juan is a free seven-week accelerator that works with startups for no fees and no equity. Each gBETA program is capped at five companies to ensure meaningful engagement with sponsors and other resources.

Participants receive intensive, individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.

The program is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or service and establish metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.

More than 65 startups from across Puerto Rico applied to participate in the gBETA San Juan Summer 2021 cohort, organizers said.

“I was really impressed with this batch of startups,” said Mariangie Rosas, CEO of co.co.haus. “The vast majority of them are ready for the type of investment that is hard to find locally. These companies are in need of experienced mentors as investors, as well as capital, and that network is precisely what gener8tor will bring to Puerto Rico.”

gBETA San Juan’s Summer 2021 cohort kicked off on May 6 and will work with the gener8tor team over the course of seven weeks to meet mentors, gain customer traction and pitch to investors.

There will be an opportunity for the community to join and hear directly from the companies during gBETA San Juan Pitch Night, which will focus on each of the five companies.

The in-person/virtual hybrid event will be an opportunity for the public to listen and learn more about the startups and network with the founders and other community members.

“We’re excited for this first San Juan cohort. It’s a very diverse group of founders covering a wide range of industries,” said Javier Soto, director of gBETA San Juan, which is offered twice a year. “They were selected from a competitive pool of startups and it’s very impressive to see the innovation happening in Puerto Rico.”

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.