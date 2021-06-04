Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the security industry. (Credit: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com)

Allied Universal, a Santa Ana, CA-based security and facility services company, is seeking to hire 100+ security professionals in Puerto Rico.

The company is hosting hiring events on June 5 and June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following five locations: Plaza del Norte in Hatillo; Plaza del Sol; Plaza Río Hondo; Plaza Carolina; and Plaza Escorial.

In addition to in-person interviews, Allied Universal’s virtual interview process will allow applicants to complete the company’s online application through video interviewing technology. Applicants can apply online for the hiring events here.

“We’re recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” said Johnny Stephens, regional recruiter for Allied Universal.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more, the company said.

“We provide proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored security solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business,” said Steve Jones, global CEO of Allied Universal.

“Our security professionals play a pivotal part in serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world,” he said.

Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the security industry. The company has examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and today are in senior leadership positions.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.