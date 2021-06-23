eXp relies on a cloud-based environment that features virtual meeting rooms, an auditorium and a complete support system with offices.

The eXp World Holdings subsidiary specialized in real estate, eXp Realty, arrived in Puerto Rico in January 2021, creating a borderless real estate company, thanks to technology.

There are no limitations for eXp agents on where in the world they want to do business and expand their career development, the company said.

US mainland-based eXp has operations around the world and has more than 57,000 agents. Through eXp technology and its cloud-based model, “expanding eXp is possible without the need to physically travel or invest in face-to-face office space,” said Ivelisse López, broker of record for eXp Puerto Rico.

“Technology evolves rapidly, and the pandemic has made adaptation to these new models a must for businesses,” she said.

“The real estate industry in Puerto Rico is beginning a new stage and a great resurgence, and eXp presents the ideal model to evolve and maximize these opportunities on the island,” she added.

eXp Realty is a cloud-based company that has broken with the traditional models of the real estate industry, extending its benefits beyond borders, with benefits for its agents, high quality standards in the processes and compliance with regulations in the countries where it operates.

Rather than hiring staff for each market, eXp has a team of “super staff” who provide the same support and services as a traditional office. eXp staff work virtually and provide services to any country and in many time zones, which means support is almost 24/7.

eXp relies on a cloud-based environment that features virtual meeting rooms, an auditorium and a complete support system with offices, just like in real life with real people, such as accounting, human resources, brokerage operations, legal, technical support, library, among others.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.