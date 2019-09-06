6 new organizations join P.R. Tourism Co.’s sustainable tourism program

September 6, 2019 170

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. has added six companies to its Green, Agrotourism and Ecotourism properties program. The hotels are in the island’s eastern and central tourism regions.

Hacienda Agroecológica Recaos Ortiz, Meyers Nurseries and Floral Farms, y Hacienda La Cascada, Punta Tuna Ecotours, and Proyecto Cabachuelas received their certificates during an event headed by Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos, at the agency’s La Princesa headquarters in Old San Juan.

“A balanced plan that protects our cultural and environmental resources, while stimulating economic activity and helping to improve the quality of life in the island, is vital for the development of our tourism industry,” said Campos, adding “these companies are an example that we can achieve that balance and the infinite variety of tourism development opportunities that are available to those interested in being part of our industry.”

Hacienda Agroecológica Recaos Ortíz in San Lorenzo, Meyers Nurseries and Floral Farms in Aibonito and Hacienda La Cascada de Aguas Buenas received their agrotourism certifications, while Punta Tuna Ecotours and Proyecto Cabachuelas, located in Maunabo and Morovis respectively, were included in the list of Community Ecotourism companies. The program certifies socio-economic transformation models based on green and solidarity economy.

Finally, the Casa Flamboyant lodge established In the El Yunque region in Naguabo was certified as a Green hotel because its sustainable design allows it to maximize the use of energy and renewable resources by minimizing its carbon footprint.

“The Tourism Co. continues to fulfill its commitment to boost tourism development, create jobs and improve the quality of life of Puerto Ricans. These new options contribute to the diversity and elements that characterize Puerto Rico as a unique world-class destination in the Caribbean,” Campos added.

These six companies join seven companies located in the Porta del Sol and Porta Caribe tourist regions that were recently certified under the Green Certification, Agrotourism and Gastronomic Restaurants programs.