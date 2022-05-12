$60M Residence Inn by Marriott opens in Isla Verde

The Residence Inn Isla Verde.

The first 231-room Residence Inn by Marriott in Puerto Rico has officially opened its doors in the Isla Verde sector of Carolina, following a $60 million investment, company officials announced.

This new addition to the Marriott International portfolio of 30 brands is the company’s first extended-stay hotel in Puerto Rico.

The new property is a 100% local project run by Interlink, a development, construction, and property management company. Interlink has a proven track record that includes a portfolio of developments and renowned construction projects and are partners in the following hotels: Sheraton Puerto Rico, The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, AC Hotel San Juan, Hotel El Convento, Hotel Palacio Provincial, and the Embassy Suites San Juan Hotel & Casino.

While Interlink was the general contractor of the project, the hotel’s architectural design was carried out Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón, while financing of the project was led by FirstBank and had the participation of the Cooperative Bank of Puerto Rico and the Corporation for Hotel Development.

The hotel is headed by local hospitality industry professionals Sem Cuevas and Reynaldo Fernández from Highgate.

“We’re very enthusiastic and excited about the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott Isla Verde, the first hotel in its category to open its doors in Puerto Rico, and a new alternative for the local tourism industry,” said Interlink CEO Federico J. Sánchez-Ortiz.

“As in every Interlink project, the development of this hotel involved a thorough process to ensure quality in every detail and fulfill our goal of building with innovation and sustainability as the main pillars,” the executive said, adding that the new hotel will be generating more than 100 direct jobs, in addition to the 350 jobs generated in its design and construction phase.

The property features eco-friendly components such as electricity efficiency and water consumption, and installation of LED lighting, among others. The hotel sits on a plot on Isla Verde Ave. that was previously a disused parking lot, where the new owners preserved a frontal grove and planted an additional green strip of tropical plant gardens.

“The market entry of this hotel offers an excellent alternative for visitors looking to book a lengthier stay on the Island and adds 231 rooms to the local inventory while increasing the appeal of our offer and the contribution of Tourism to the Island’s economy,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado

Managed by Highgate, which also manages AC Hotel San Juan and the Embassy Suites San Juan Hotel & Casino for Interlink, the Residence Inn offers 231 suites, with fully equipped kitchens with refrigerator, stove, microwave and sink, a work area with desk and a separate living room, either with a King bed and a sofa bed, or two queen beds; and amenities such as: two swimming pools, one of them for children with a playground, fountains and slides; two bars, gym equipped with Technogym gear, complimentary breakfast, meeting space, and free Wi-Fi.

The culinary offer includes the Sobao restaurant, a Puerto Rican bakery that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and features a large terrace under a grove.