6th B-Corps in Formation meeting is ‘showcase to innovation and sustainability’

Otto Flores, surfing ambassador at Patagonia and director of sales and marketing for the Caribbean.

The B Corp certification is offered by B Lab, a nonprofit with a presence in 30 countries.

A group of eight local companies took part in the 6th Annual B Corporation Formation meeting, sponsored by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, to pursue “more sustainable and responsible practices for their businesses,” organizers said.

During the event, attendees heard stories and experiences from companies that have obtained the B Corp certification, learning about the challenges they overcame and their successes.

“There is only one goal: for businesses to be the change. This event is a showcase of how companies can integrate sustainable and responsible practices, aligning success with a positive impact on society and the environment,” said Ricardo Burgos, director and innovation agent of the trust’s Research and Innovation Meetups program.

“We’re proud to support local companies on their path to certification, thereby strengthening our commitment to innovation and sustainability in Puerto Rico,” he said.

The group of participating companies included Patagonia, Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón, Palabrería, Access All Service, Amasar LLC and Proyecto Raíces.

Participants heard about Patagonia’s journey to B Corp certification from Otto Flores, surf ambassador of Patagonia and director of sales and marketing for the Caribbean, who discussed integrating sustainability into the company’s business model.

“At Patagonia, we strive to make the best product and then find ways to make it as sustainable as possible,” said Flores. “We donate our time, services and at least 1% of our sales to help hundreds of grassroots organizations around the world so they can remain vigilant and protect what is irreplaceable.”

The B Corp certification is offered by B Lab, a nonprofit organization with a presence in 30 countries. Its goal is to transform the way companies do business, aligning financial success with a positive impact on society and the environment.

This certification has become a globally recognized standard and offers companies in Puerto Rico the opportunity to join an international network of companies using their influence to create positive change.

“At the trust, we take pride in pioneering initiatives that enhance the development of innovations and businesses that drive the island’s economy,” said trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“Each initiative we promote seeks not only to transform the operations of local companies but also to capitalize on the benefits of sustainable business management, ultimately benefiting our communities,” she said.

The event also included a panel of local certified B-Corps, during which Cristina Villalón and Carla Joan González of Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón, and Dayani Centeno-Torres of Palabrería shared their experiences and the benefits gained after achieving B Corp certification.

Eighteen local companies have already participated in the Trust’s B-Corp in Formation Program, which provides training and personalized support in the process of completing their eligibility for certification.

Of this first group, 12 completed the program and four have already submitted their impact assessments for evaluation and certification.

During the event, Maricelis Rivera of Access All Service, Marisol Villalobos of Amasar LLC, María Ocacio of Proyecto Raíces, and Luis Báez of Carbono III presented and discussed their experiences, lessons learned and challenges faced in the process of obtaining B Corp certification.