7 Eagle Group Caribe gets $6.6M to launch cybersecurity operation

Company and government officials sign the incentives agreement.

Technology services company 7 Eagle Group Caribe ViPR-SOC (7EGC) will be the first “Quantum-Resistant” cybersecurity operation in the United States and Puerto Rico and will be established in the island starting in the first quarter of 2022.

As part of its upstart, the firm received $6.6 million in incentives which will be directed toward construction, employment, machinery, and software from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish). It expects to create 150 jobs in its first three years of operation and 80% of the workforce will be comprised of veterans and military spouses.

7EGC’s services will be offered globally from Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (PUPR) facilities and through cloud providers to include tertiary redundancy. The 24/7 monitoring will be handled by SOC Certified veterans, ensuring real-time detection of known and unknown attack vectors.

“At the DDEC, we recognize that businesses rely on technology for everything, including inventory, distribution, work schedules, databases, and payroll, among others,” DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said.

“So, an organization needs to protect its information and that of its employees. This company is not only addressing that problem but is also supporting the military community by hiring veterans to join the organization,” he said.

7EGC will establish a Secure Operation Center (SOC) and export services to continuously monitor and update the security structure of its clients’ information systems while preventing, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents.

“Innovative technology, veterans and Puerto Rico is the perfect combination to win and contribute to a better world,” said Jordie Kern, president of 7ECG.

“I have had a long-term relationship with Puerto Rico and its people, and I always wanted to do something impactful like this, and today it has become a reality,” he said.

The SOC is a support organization for veterans and military spouses that provides specialized training in the cybersecurity sector.

“As a business leader, I saw an opportunity to bring this cutting-edge technology to our island. I am proud to be able to create this innovative space so that our veterans can continue to protect our country,” said Michael Mangiafico, a local founding partner of 7EGC.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rivera Vélez, also a local founding partner of 7EGC added that “this is a solid step to drive impactful economic development through innovation while positioning our veterans to shine and transcend globally.”

7EGC will be the first of several companies that will partner with the group and PUPR to develop an Emerging Technology Incubator. This incubator will work with organizations, the DDEC, and the Puerto Rico Science Trust to make Puerto Rico the gateway for emerging technologies to the world.

“It’s an honor for the University to be part of this important and unique endeavor,” said PUPR Executive Vice President Ernesto R. Vázquez-Martínez.

“We’re committed to developing innovative and entrepreneurial partnerships with industry while providing our students with a unique opportunity to impact our island and the world,” he added.