7th edition of CIO & IT Leadership Conference will take place virtually

PRITC Co-president Antonio Sosa-Pascual.

The Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster (PRITC) announced that it will hold the 7th edition of its CIO & IT Leadership Conference — this time virtually — on May 14.

This conference is known for “being the most important and popular main platform of the island’s computer industry,” organizers said.

One of the main issues currently in the spotlight, to be discussed in detail in different panels, is how many industries, both locally and internationally, benefited from technology by being able to streamline workflows during the pandemic by providing better reach and accessibility to employees and employers.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=700663&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=700663&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

An example is the event itself, which, thanks to advances in technology, this year it was decided to transition from in-person to virtual so those who had participated in it in previous years may do so again in a safe, agile and innovative way, said PRITC Co-presidents Antonio Sosa-Pascual and Juan Carlos Chipi.

“Having had to postpone this event last year since it coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, we decided that, this year, if the conditions were not suitable for an in-person event, we would do it virtually by putting into practice the technologies that we talk so much about and discuss at events like this one,” said Sosa-Pascual.

“This modality gave us the opportunity to explore and analyze other topics that we will be discussing at this conference,” said Chipi, noting that the list of speakers includes public- and private-sector representatives.

Speakers include: Invest Puerto Rico CEO Rodrick T. Miller; the government’s Chief Innovation & Information Officer Enrique Volckers; Gov. Pedro Pierluisi; Miri Rodríguez, Head of Global Intership Program at Microsoft; Eduardo Díaz, presidente of the Puerto Rico Broadband Taskforce; Liberty Puerto Rico CEO Naji Khoury; Engineering and Planning Director of WorldNet Puerto Rico, Eduardo Santos, among others.

The event also includes bestowing the PR IT Innovation Awards, which honor the work of the most outstanding individuals and companies within the information technology industry on the island. This is the third round of awards and the one that has drawn the highest participation, the co-presidents said.

“It’s important that all companies in the IT industry on the island continue to support events such as the CIO & IT Leadership Conference, since it’s the sector’s preferred forum year after year to discuss where we are and where we’re going, and how we fine-tune our strategies to contribute to the island’s economic development,” Sosa-Pascual said.

Those interested may visit the organization’s website. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.