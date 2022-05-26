8 Puerto Rico attractions listed on Travel Lemming’s ‘Best of USA’ list

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico’s Lighthouses ranked in the list. (Credit: Vanessa Ramos)

Eight Puerto Rico attractions have been named among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming.

The list was published by the online travel guide in celebration of the coming summer travel season. It features the Travel Lemming staff’s favorite attractions around the United States and its territories.

With eight total placements on the list, Puerto Rico beat out all other US states and territories except California, New York, Florida, and Colorado.

La Noche de San Juan, the June 23rd midnight festival on San Juan’s beaches, is the top experience listed, at spot #12 overall.

The attractions mentioned are: La Noche de San Juan (#12); La Ruta Panorámica (#67); Camuy Caves (#69); Ron del Barrilito Visitors Center (#107); Piñones (#128); La Poza del Obispo (#129); Survival Beach in Aguadilla (#131); and Puerto Rico’s Lighthouses (#150).

“La Noche de San Juan is a fantastic display of Puerto Rico’s culture and beliefs. An oceanfront religious celebration combined with beach snacks and loud music is something you’ll only find in Puerto Rico,” said Travel Lemming’s Puerto Rico writer Vanessa Ramos.

The next local entry on the list is La Ruta Panorámica at number 67. The Travel Lemming praises it as an opportunity for visitors to explore Puerto Rico’s lesser-known mountainous region.

Another one of the listed attractions, Piñones, is celebrated for diversity of local food. As for the Ron del Barrilito Visitors Center, which ranked number 107, Ramos said “Even if you’re not a connoisseur, the guides at Ron del Barrilito are so passionate that you can’t help but fall in love with their history and the rum-making process.”

Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors selected the inaugural edition of the publication’s signature summer list.

“This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry. With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer,” said Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming.

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than a half-million monthly readers across the United States and Canada.

It is known for its focus on encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path,” and has dozens of guides to destinations all around Puerto Rico.