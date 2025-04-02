8 Puerto Rico towns, dozens of businesses facing ADA violation lawsuits

A dozen lawsuits have been filed this year alone by Vélez Law Group LLC, a firm known for litigating ADA cases, according to court records. (Credit: Inna Kot | Dreamstime.com)

The cases filed last year by a single law firm target alleged accessibility violations in municipalities and commercial areas.

At least eight towns in Puerto Rico and dozens of businesses are facing lawsuits in U.S. District Court for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A dozen lawsuits have been filed this year alone by a single law firm, Vélez Law Group LLC, which is known for litigating ADA-related cases, according to court records.

The most recent case, filed this week, involves plaintiff Ramón Rivera against the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the town of Arecibo and 15 businesses.

Rivera is seeking a permanent injunction against the commonwealth, the town and the following establishments: Empresas Rodríguez Inc.; Farmacia Del Carmen LLC; Gasrico Corp.; Buona Restaurants LLC; Paradise B.B.Q. Inc.; Adorno’s Bakery Corp.; Marilyn’s Restaurant Inc.; Tima Corp.; NGP Caribe LLC; Tony’s Cafe LLC; Caribbean Wraps Inc.; Supermercados Hatillo Inc.; King China Restaurant LLC; Johannas Pizza y Algo Más Corp.; and George’s BBQ LLC.

Other similar lawsuits on record at the court include:

The towns of Toa Alta and Toa Baja, along with 37 businesses (filed Feb. 3, assigned to Judge Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach).

The town of Ponce and 28 businesses (filed Feb. 7, assigned to Judge Pedro A. Delgado-Hernández).

The town of Vega Alta and an unspecified number of businesses (filed on March 11).

Plaza Carolina shopping center and 18 of its retail tenants (filed March 14, assigned to Judge Maria Antongiorgi-Jordan).

Rincón de la Villa restaurant at Hotel Villa Cofresí (filed Nov. 11, 2024, assigned to Judge Silvia L. Carreno-Coll).

The town of Dorado and 34 businesses (filed March 21).

The town of Yauco and a dozen businesses (filed March 19, assigned to Judge Silvia L. Carreno-Coll).

The town of Mayagüez (filed March 21, assigned to Judge Gina R. Mendez-Miró).

The town of San Juan and more than 40 businesses along Loíza Street (filed March 7, assigned to Judge Silvia L. Carreno-Coll).



Early last month, News is my Business reported on another lawsuit filed against Banco Popular, alleging that its counters exceed the height limits permitted under ADA guidelines, creating barriers for people with disabilities.

Notable ADA-related legal actions in Puerto Rico

The recent filings add to a growing history of ADA-related legal challenges on the island, including:

Betancourt-Colón v. City of San Juan: Plaintiffs alleged that the municipality failed to install and maintain accessible curb ramps, violating the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest, stating that public sidewalks are services covered under Title II of the ADA.

The Justice Department intervened in the lawsuit, alleging that San Juan’s sidewalks were inaccessible to people with mobility disabilities because of cracked or missing curb ramps and obstructed pathways.

Asociación de Empresarios Calle Loíza Inc. v. Municipality of San Juan: While not ADA-related, this case involved businesses challenging a municipal ordinance restricting alcohol sales hours and reflects ongoing legal issues affecting the Loíza Street area.

Betancourt-Colón v. Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico LLC.: In this case, plaintiffs including Walberto Hernández-Reyes and the late Faustino Xavier Betancourt-Colón sued the operator of McDonald’s in Puerto Rico for alleged ADA violations in May 2023. In October 2024, the federal court ordered that 49 McDonald’s restaurants be retrofitted to meet ADA standards by Dec. 31, 2027.

Attempts to reach attorney José Carlos Vélez-Colón of Vélez Law Group LLC for comment were unsuccessful.