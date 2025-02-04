8th edition of ‘Ecommerce Mastermind 2025’ event slated for March 8

Entrepreneur Verónica Avilés will host of the eigth edition of Ecommerce Mastermind 2025 event.

Entrepreneur Verónica Avilés will provide essential tools for e-commerce success at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Puerto Rican entrepreneur Verónica Avilés will host the eighth edition of the Ecommerce Mastermind 2025 event on March 8 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, offering participants insights to master the world of digital commerce and increase online store sales.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special session until 7 p.m. exclusively for students of the Advanced Ecommerce program.

The event will cover the latest trends for this year, essential legal aspects, effective social media strategies, and other crucial topics for business growth.

“I’m thrilled to host the eighth edition of this event. My life’s mission is to teach others what I have learned, which has allowed me to grow as an entrepreneur without being a slave to my business. Whether you already have an online store or are just considering it, I assure you that you will leave the event with plenty of ideas and tools to help you on your entrepreneurial journey,” said Avilés.

During the event, the speaker will share her experience in the business world, how her passion for e-commerce began and the most innovative strategies for business success, based on her journey and her work with thousands of entrepreneurs.

A native of Caguas, Avilés is a leader in digital commerce in Latin America and the United States. She is also certified as a Professional Speaker by leadership expert John Maxwell.

Avilés is also the creator and host of the “Hablemos de Ecommerce” podcast, in which she discusses the growth of digital commerce with industry experts. This ever-expanding market has helped position her as a top podcaster in more than 10 countries within the marketing category.

Additionally, she is the author of Amazon bestsellers “La Magia de Reinventarte,” “Crea tu Tienda Online,” and “Lo que no me dijeron de emprender.”

