8th edition of P.R. Restaurant Week in full swing

June 3, 2019 128

The 8th edition of Puerto Rico Restaurant Week, an event designed to allow chefs to showcase their culinary creativity and for foodies to enjoy it, will run through June 10, organizers said.

The event enrolls local restaurants that design a fixed-price (“prix fixe”) menu, to draw locals and tourists to their establishments, according to Kinori Group, producer of Puerto Rico Restaurant Week.

The “proposals generate an increase in traffic and stimulate the economy. The event has the additional mission of continuing to provoke direct relationships between farmers and local producers with restaurants, and thus promote the use of ingredients grown in Puerto Rico,” Kinori Group said in a release.

The restaurants offer a three-course fixed price dinner menu for $38 and some offer a two-course $20 menu for lunch — in some cases these prices represent up to 50% discount.

These fixed price menus are the perfect opportunity for more diners to experience new culinary offerings and establishments that in turn awaken their palate to new experiences,” the organizer said.

To take part in Restaurant Week, diners must make a reservation through PRrestaurantweek.com or call each restaurant.

The eateries participating in this year’s culinary week include: 1919, aMare, Bazille, Bistro de Paris, Café de la Plaza, Cantina Laredo, CLMDO, Cocina Abierta, cocina al fondo, Condal, Fogo de Chao, Gallo Negro, Il Nuovo Perugino, Komakai, Kona Grill, México Lindo, Nonna, Ola, Paulina Escanes, Pera Maraya, Solera, Tacos & Tequila, and Vianda.

“Puerto Rico Restaurant Week began in 2012 with the goal of stimulating visits to local restaurants during the low season and has been successful year after year, as is usual in New York, Barcelona and the rest of the world,” Kinori Group said.