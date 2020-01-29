AAFAF launches summer internship for college students

January 29, 2020 131

Undergraduate college students in law, finance, economy, accounting and other related disciplines may take part in the summer internship of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish).

The program, named José M. Berrocal Summer Internship, will take place during the months of June and July 2020.



The AAFAF Summer Internship promotes research and professional development in the fields of finance, accounting, economy, public administration, legal affairs and other disciplines affecting public finance, including matters regarding PROMESA.

This program seeks to provide participants with the opportunity to acquire practical experience through immersion in fiscal and economic projects.

Puerto Rico Chief Financial Officer and AAFAF Executive Director Omar J. Marrero called on all college students who are studying those fields to find out about the many benefits of the Summer Internship.

Participants may attend, for example, conferences, workshops, forums on the economic and financial analysis and decision-making process in the government sphere.

“We have taken up this initiative that the Government Development Bank (GDB) offered for years through the Berrocal Institute, which helped many talented youths who now serve the people of Puerto Rico both in the government and the private sector,” said Marrero.

“The new internship will help increase the knowledge of these youths on public debt management and restructuring, as well as PROMESA and other related areas of government administration,” Marrero said.

The term to apply for consideration for the Summer Internship is Jan. 28 through March 27, 2020. The internship, named after former 1991 GDB president, José M. Berrocal, will begin June 1 and end July 10, 2020.

Eligible undergraduate and graduate students are required to have a minimum of 48 approved credits and 12 approved credits, respectively, or more. Law students must have a minimum of 24 approved credits.

The students must also have a 3.00 GPA and command of the English and Spanish languages. Ten students will be selected to take part in the internship. The program includes a monetary stipend for participants.

Interested students who meet these requirements must access the online application at AAFAF’s website.