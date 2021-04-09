AAFAF opens applications for summer internship

AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero.

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish) announced it has opened the call for applications for its José M. Berrocal Summer Internship, a work and learning space that promotes research and professional development of university students of law, finance, economics and accounting.

The mission of the AAFAF summer internship is to promote that the selected students acquire theoretical and practical knowledge by participating in fiscal and economic projects led by AAFAF, Omar J. Marrero, executive director, said.

In addition, the internship will help expand the young students’ knowledge in such areas as public debt management and restructuring, and the Title III processes under PROMESA, as well as finance, economics, accounting, economic development, and other fields of government administration, he added.

“At AAFAF, we want to support the development of talented college students by providing them leadership tools for the professional world. The summer internship offers them an integrated work and study experience. Our goal is to help prepare college students that commit to serving Puerto Rico from any professional scenario where they may work in the future,” Marrero said.

The application period for the summer internship extends through May 14, 2021.

Eligible students are undergraduate and graduate students of law, finance, economics, and business administration. Undergraduate students must have approved at least 48 credits. All students must show a 3.00 GPA and command of Spanish and English. Ten students will be selected for the internship.

Interested students who meet the requirements must access the application through AAFAF’s website, under the “job opening announcements” section.

