Abarca, Molina Healthcare partner to offer preventive care program for members

August 16, 2019 147

Pharmacy benefit manager Abarca and Molina Healthcare Puerto Rico announced they have entered into a two-year agreement to offer Medication Therapy Management (MTM) services to Molina’s members.

This service will be powered by Abarca’s Darwin RxTarget module, which will focus on key quality measures to improve access to preventive care, the companies said.

“When it comes to helping Molina increase medication access and adherence for its members, we are all in,” said Jason Borschow, president of Abarca.

“RxTarget is just one of the advanced clinical modules that can be licensed individually from Darwin, our smarter PBM platform,” he said.

“By leveraging this industry-leading technology, and a strong collaboration with our partners, we are finding new, highly targeted, and effective approaches to improving health outcomes,” Borschow added.

Molina’s members must meet a criteria to participate in the program, including those who:

Suffer at least two chronic medical conditions or one high-cost (HC) condition (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, End-Stage Renal Disease);

Are taking more than three chronic medications simultaneously; and,

Are expected to spend at least $2,000 in chronic medications during the year.

The program will allow Molina’s members to comply with higher generic dispensing rates; increase adherence to formulary drugs; and improve medication adherence for people suffering from diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, depression, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic conditions. Additionally, the program includes targeted safeguards to reduce opioid over-utilization.

Darwin RxTarget is a predictive analytics tool that enables health plans to identify members that may need further intervention easily, and more efficiently focus their clinical strategies. This cloud-based application provides a customizable dashboard that incorporates Abarca’s proprietary clinical decision-making algorithms and a tailored view of beneficiaries and prescribers in real-time.