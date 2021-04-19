Type to search

Abarca to present pharmacy engagement program at nat’l conference

Contributor April 19, 2021
Abarca COO Adriana Ramirez

Puerto Rico-based pharmacy benefit manager Abarca, which is disrupting the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices, announced it had been selected to present its pharmacy engagement program at the 2021 annual US Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy conference.

The annual managed care conference is attended by more than 1,000 healthcare leaders from across the United States, the firm stated.

“At Abarca, we believe that pharmacies are an essential part of our nation’s healthcare system, and this program shows the impact they can make when given the proper resources and support,” said Adriana Ramirez, COO of Abarca.

“We look forward to continuing developing tools and programs to empower and engage our pharmacy partners in improving member health,” she said.

To improve medication adherence for the Medicare plan, Abarca implemented an integrated engagement strategy that included the relaunch of its RxTarget program with an incentive for high-performing pharmacies.

Through this program, pharmacies are given access to advanced technology and reporting to help them identify and prioritize members who need intervention, improving health outcomes. As a result of these initiatives, the Medicare plan has seen year-over-year increases in medication adherence–even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pharmacies in our network have improved healthcare for thousands of patients,” said Ramirez. “During Pharmacist Week, and every week, we are grateful for everything they do to make healthcare awesome.”

